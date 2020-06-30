Santa Barbara County beaches to remain open for Fourth of July weekend, officials say

COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced that the case numbers for Tuesday would not be shared until Wednesday while the county's COVID-19 data system undergoes updates.

According to data from the state, a total of 2,933 cases have been confirmed in the county as of Tuesday. That indicates a daily increase of 37 cases from the county's Monday total.

However, the state's case numbers may not match what the county reports tomorrow, as state and county data and metrics frequently differ due to different reporting cutoff times each day and lags in case and hospitalization data.

According to state data for Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, a total of 62 individuals confirmed to have the virus are hospitalized in addition to eight who are suspected of being infected by the virus.

Of the hospitalized individuals confirmed to have COVID-19, 21 are in intensive care units. Of the eight hospitalized individuals suspected of having the virus at this point, two are in an ICU, according to state data.