Some of Santa Barbara County’s leading Black citizens working in health-care fields were honored Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors as February was proclaimed Black History Month.
The proclamation was accompanied by an a cappella rendition of the Negro National Anthem, or “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” performed via Zoom by the Rev. Darrel Tullis of Lompoc, who also offered a history of the song, noting it’s “not just a part of Black history but of American history.”
“One thing that we need to always remember is that not only are we full Americans but we are as much a part of American history and as much a part of America and Americans as anyone else, and we can no more be separated from White Americans, Asians or Mexican Americans than any other ‘hashtag’ Americans,” Tullis said.
Board Chairman and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said part of the significance of this year’s Black History Month theme, “Black Joy and Legacy Through Family Health and Safety,” is to acknowledge how racism and health care for Black citizens affected their communities.
She pointed out how Black women are more likely to suffer severe complications in childbirth than White women, regardless of whether they are poor or college-educated.
But she said the theme is also an opportunity to highlight the county’s noted Black practitioners of health care, and she and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams took turns giving short histories and biographies of many of those people.
Williams said he found the innovations Black people have brought to the health-care field a source of hope for the future.
A few of the local “healers and health-care heroes” they spotlighted included:
• Dr. Horace McMillan, Santa Barbara’s first Black general practitioner and a civil rights advocate. When he relocated with his wife and child to Santa Barbara, he found homes could only be sold to Black people in certain areas of the city.
When they had a chance to purchase a home in Mission Canyon, they used a White “nominee” to purchase the property for them. But he then spent 15 years amassing data on housing and job discrimination in the city.
As chairman of the NAACP’s Housing and Labor Committee, he took his case to City Hall, the press, churches, the medical establishment, the chief of police and the publisher of the Santa Barbara News-Press and eventually got their attention.
His efforts paralleled those of Clarence and Gloria Willis, the first Black people to purchase a home in Vandenberg Village after being denied the right to buy a house in Mission Hills based on race.
They later used nominees to purchase three homes in Mission Canyon, then rented them to Black people, thus integrating both Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.
McMillan created the most ethnically diverse medical practice in Santa Barbara with one Japanese, one Latino, one Black and one White doctor, then later formed a partnership with seven other doctors to open Goleta Valley Hospital in 1968.
• Dr. Robert Hammond, a lifetime member of the NAACP who was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army, served with the 82nd Airborne Division in Korea and was a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.
He practiced medicine in Santa Maria for 40 years, was chairman of Marian Medical Center and was chairman and chief of staff for Valley Community Hospital.
• Dr. Albert Hawkins served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at what was then Vandenberg Air Force Base where he began his career as a physician, then opened a private practice in Santa Maria.
He served as chief of staff and chief of internal medicine at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base Hospital and Valley Community Hospital in Santa Maria, was chief of staff at Marian Medical Center, medical care director for Marian Medical Center hospice and home care and served on the CenCal board of directors.
• Dr. Richard Beswick, vice president of research and chief research officer for Cottage Health, has led several research programs, has expertise in hypertension and kidney disease and has brought Cottage Health and UCSB together to discover new ways of improving human health.
• Charletha Anderson is a retired registered nurse who was part of the Texas State Board of Nursing, came to Santa Maria to visit and stayed, becoming a nurse at Marian Regional Medical Center.
She served on the Lompoc-Santa Maria NAACP executive committee for many years and is now a committee member emeritus.
• Sonia Brown, a registered nurse, retired from the Lompoc Valley Medical Center after a 40-year career helping to deliver thousands of babies and serving as a mentor to countless nurses. She described the labor and delivery department as “the journey of love.”
• Carolyn Felton, a licensed vocational nurse, began her career at Cottage Hospital in the OBGYN Department and held nursing positions at Sansum Clinic and Santa Barbara Medical Foundation Clinic pediatrics and OBGYN departments and ran the back office at Lompoc Clinic.
She finished her career with the California Department of Corrections, working as a nurse officer for 14 years. She then completed the drug and alcohol counseling program at Hancock College, worked for Maxim Healthcare as a home health-care nurse.
• Dr. Charlotte Gullap-Moore, chief executive officer of Moore on Health, is a nurse practitioner, nursing health professor, health-care policy advocate and organic gardening ambassador.
She is on a mission to deliver personalized, high-quality health-care services, provide evidence-based health promotion, primary prevention, disease and medical practice management for the geriatric patient.
Many more Black health-care professionals in the county were recognized by the board and can be viewed by watching the meeting on YouTube.