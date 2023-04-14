The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold budget workshops this month in Santa Barbara.

The workshops are scheduled for April 18, 19 and 21, beginning at 9 a.m. each day on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 East Anapamu Street.

The public can follow the proceedings on the county’s website and YouTube channel and on cable TV channel 20. To watch in Spanish, Cox and Comcast subscribers can enable SAP in their language settings or watch in Spanish via the county’s YouTube español channel.

