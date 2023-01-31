Less than half full before a series of bomb cyclone storm systems paraded through the Central Coast in early January, Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Tuesday morning is holding at 99% capacity, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works daily report.
While more water means more fun for water enthusiasts, the lake remains closed to all vessel launching while lake clearing is underway, Park officials reminded the public Thursday via social media. The lake has been closed since Jan. 10.
Due to the heavy storms, more than 500 tons of debris have been removed from the lake, an amount they estimate to be "equivalent to three blue whales or two statues of Liberty."