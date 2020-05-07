Santa Barbara County calls for volunteers, more staff to help COVID-19 response

“That’s something we have to check, along with whether the testing sites are within 30 minutes of populations,” Miyasato said.

Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso noted her department already has four core contact tracing teams in place and will soon have 30 new contact tracers to reflect the ethnic diversity in the county.

But she said more will be needed as a back-up labor force should the county need to ramp up its tracing efforts.

When someone comes down with COVID-19 or tests positive for novel coronavirus, contact tracers try to find out who that person has had contact with and might have given the person the virus or been infected by the person.

Investigators and interviewers assist with that process in determining how and where individuals became infected.

Contacts are also traced when there are outbreaks, which can be more time-consuming.

“We’re tracking six outbreaks, or at least we have identified six outbreaks,” Do-Reynoso said, defining outbreaks as two or more persons at the same address coming down with COVID-19 within 14 days.