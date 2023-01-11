 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Santa Barbara County, cities cleaning up as another storm approaches

Santa Barbara County and its cities spent Wednesday cleaning up and drying out from a major storm swept through Monday, even as more rain looms on the weekend, albeit not as much precipitation is expected.

The National Weather Service Office in Oxnard said the next system is expected to arrive Friday afternoon in the North County and might extend to the South Coast overnight, bringing an estimated half an inch of rain along the coastal valleys.

But rain will likely become widespread Saturday, with the most intense rainfall forecast for a three- to six-hour period on Saturday afternoon before the front moves east that evening.

0
0
0
0
0