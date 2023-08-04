The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is hosting a series of back-to-school health fairs at three Health Care Centers throughout the county during National Health Center Week.
The events will provide free information, offer free health screenings (i.e., blood pressure and sports physicals) and free or low-cost COVID and Mpox immunizations.
The sessions are open to all Santa Barbara County community members, including families and individuals with no insurance. Staff will be on-site to link families to medical insurance and other resources that they may be eligible for, which they can then follow up with a provider in their community.
The Back to School Health Fairs will be at the following times and locations:
Santa Maria: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Maria Health Care Center located at 2115 Centerpointe Pkwy.
Santa Barbara: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Health Care Center located at 345 Camino del Remedio.
Lompoc: Thursday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lompoc Health Care Center located at 301 North R St.
According to county spokeswoman Kelsey Buttitta, the 2022 Santa Barbara County Community Health Needs Assessment determined 4 in 10 adults delayed or did not get medical care they felt they needed in the past year.
"Regularly seeing a medical provider is important to discuss health concerns, get screened for cancer and other diseases, and get scheduled vaccines to prevent illnesses," Buttitta said. "Talking to a medical provider is essential, especially for children to help track growth and development."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization estimated that 40 million children missed their measles vaccinations in 2021. Children in California, per state law, are required to receive certain
immunizations in order to attend public and private elementary and secondary schools as well as licensed childcare centers.
The health fairs will feature community partners offering information on their services and resources, including CenCal, Cottage Health, Family Service Agency, First 5, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO), Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP), Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness and the Santa Barbara County Promotores Network. Resources and services will be provided in both English and Spanish.
The events will also feature food trucks, a variety of prizes (including gift cards, backpacks and bike helmets) and a presentation of speeches from our local elected officials and leaders.
“As the Public Health Department, we want to improve the health of our county by preventing disease, ensuring access to needed health care and promoting wellness and health equity," said Public Health Director Mouhanad Hammami. "So, our health fairs intend to help the families in Santa Barbara County by raising awareness of health risks, demonstrating healthy habits and promoting available resources that families can access."