Santa Barbara County confirms 109 additional COVID-19 cases, 100 of which are at Lompoc prison complex

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Thursday, 100 of which are at the federal prison complex in Lompoc.

The total number of confirmed cases is 722, of which 360 have fully recovered.

The prison began testing all of the inmates in the low-security unit of the complex this week, leading to the higher number reports. There are now 541 inmates infected at the low-security unit, along with 11 staff members.

The county also announced the initial reopening Friday of specified, low-risk businesses for curbside pickup in line with the governor's COVID-19 phase two reopening plan.

The businesses permitted to reopen for curbside pickup with safeguards include:

• Antique stores

• Bookstores

• Clothing stores

• Florists

• Home and furnishing stores