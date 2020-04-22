Santa Barbara County confirms 11 new coronavirus cases; Public Health requests further funding from state

After weeks of rescheduling and postponing non-urgent surgeries, chronic care and preventative disease management services to provide space for potential surges of coronavirus patients, the services can resume as long as invidividuals needing care are first tested for the virus, public health officials said.

"The Public Health Department has immediately reached out to our hospitals and outpatient clincis to inform them about this development, and to give guidance on how to resume these services in the safest way possible," Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.

While the announcement is the first step to gradually reopening businesses and services in California, a continued committment to staying at home and social distancing, as well as further county resources, will be necessary to ensure that the county can reopen safely, Ansorg said.

"As soon as we meet the necessary metrics of sufficient testing and resources to manage infected individuals, the appropriate modifications to the current stay-at-home order will be implemented swiftly in alignment with state guidance," he said.