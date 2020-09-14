You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County confirms 115 COVID-19 cases, 1 death over 3-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 92 additional COVID-19 cases over the Sept. 12-13 weekend, followed by 23 cases on Monday and the county's 106th death from the illness. 

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 8,718, with 162 cases considered active and infectious. 

Of the 92 cases confirmed over the weekend, 48 were confirmed Saturday, followed by 44 on Sunday, according to county data. 

The deceased individual reported Monday was a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69 who had underlying health conditions, according to the county Public Health Department.

A total of 58 deaths have been reported in Santa Maria alone, with the next-highest number of deaths located in the city of Santa Barbara at 12.

Hospitalization rates in the county are among the lowest seen in months, with 30 individuals hospitalized, including eight in the ICU. 

COVID-19 cases by area

As of Monday, the city of Santa Maria has 40 active cases out of 3,748 total confirmed cases. 

In the community of Orcutt, six cases remain active out of 293 total cases. Three individuals have died. 

In the city of Lompoc, 20 out of 770 total cases remain active, with eight deaths confirmed.

The Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard and Santa Ynez, has 10 active cases out of 138 total. Four individuals have died. 

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reports three inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc who have active COVID-19 cases. There are currently no active cases at the Federal Correctional Institute, which is located in the same complex, according to the BOP. 

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed three deaths among inmates at the complex, while the BOP has confirmed four. According to the county, COVID-19 was listed as an underlying cause of death on death certificates for only three inmates. 

In San Luis Obispo County, 47 cases were confirmed over the Sept. 12-13 weekend, with nine more cases confirmed Monday. The county has confirmed 3,728 cases, with 202 still active.

Three deaths also were confirmed Monday. Two of the individuals were in their 80s and one was in their 90s, with all three confirmed to have underlying health conditions. 

