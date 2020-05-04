Santa Barbara County confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases; rushes to redefine retail reopening criteria

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 12 additional COVID-19 cases Monday bringing the total to 526, with 404 of the individuals now recovered.

The county's improving recovery rate has been mirrored throughout the state, encouraging Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce a new reopening timetable Monday with plans to ease restrictions on low-risk retail as early as May 8.

In response, county officials announced that members of the county's business recovery and reopening task force will be rushing this week to "very quickly redefine criteria" in the county's reopening plan for businesses.

Gov. Newsom identified low-risk retail such as sporting goods stores and bookstores for the next phase of reopening, with the caveat that modifications such as curbside and pickup services will need to be in place.

The county's task force, comprised of public health officials, medical staff and business leaders, began discussing a business recovery plan based off state guidelines in late April, but has not completed a draft for the Board of Supervisors or the public to review.