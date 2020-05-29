Santa Barbara County confirms 13 additional COVID-19 cases; new testing sites open

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara County confirmed 13 additional COVID-19 cases among residents on Friday, eight of which are located in Santa Maria.

In addition to the cases in Santa Maria, three of the new cases are located in Santa Barbara, one in Lompoc, and one in the unincorporated North County area.

The total number of confirmed cases among county residents is now 678, with 537 recovered.

No additional cases have been confirmed at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, leaving the prison's confirmed total cases at 971, with only 11 still considered active.

Three inmates at the prison confirmed for COVID-19 have died thus far, along with 10 county residents.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials continue to encourage residents to get tested for COVID-19, with appointments open at testing sites in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

In order to expand testing opportunities to other areas of the county, next week the county will be opening a new testing site in Guadalupe and moving the Lompoc site to Solvang.