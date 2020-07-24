Santa Barbara County confirms 133 new COVID-19 cases; officials discuss challenges of mask enforcement

With COVID-19 transmission rates in Santa Barbara County continuing to surpass the state threshold, officials drove home the importance on Friday of wearing face coverings to limit spread, stating that the public should default to wearing a mask when in doubt.
However, 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said using punitive action and threats of fines for not wearing masks is not how the county plans to motivate the public.
"It's complex," Hart said. "Enforcement of masks leads to specific confrontations that are hard to manage."
With 100-plus daily case counts becoming the norm over the past few weeks, county officials have fielded repeated questions about enforcing mask-wearing more strongly in order to lower case numbers.
According to department data, the average number of daily cases over the last seven days is 121. On Friday, 133 cases were reported, over half of which were located in Santa Maria.
Although the county's public health order regarding face coverings states that failure to comply could result in "a misdemeanor punishable by fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment, or both," Hart said counties should think seriously before using such tactics.
"We need to focus on the consequences of our actions," Hart said.
While other counties have been similarly lax in issuing citations for face covering violations, local jurisdictions are permitted to increase enforcement of local health orders, and could choose to issue fines, Hart said.
Hospitalizations in Santa Maria
Along with daily averages countywide, medical officials on Friday gave insight into the state of COVID-19 affairs at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.
According to Dr. Jethro Trees Ritter, Infectious Disease Sub-Specialist at Marian Regional Medical Center, over the past month the hospital has had an average of 40-50 in-patients for COVID-19 complications, and an average of 20-22 individuals in the ICU.
Additionally, 16-17 individuals are on ventilators at any given time, he said.
Contact tracing
Paige Batson, Santa Barbara County Public Health Deputy Director, said the county has 70-80 contact tracers reaching out to those who test positive for the virus.
Fortunately, Batson said, contact tracers have been able to reach and interview 94% of those who test positive, allowing the county to better track cases and reach out to potential close contacts.
In San Luis Obispo County, by comparison, Public Health officials said that many contact tracing calls were being ignored or not answered by those who have tested positive in the county.
One of the main findings by contact tracers was the concentration of people contracting the virus through gatherings, Batson said.
"A key way the virus is spreading is through gatherings. When you're around others outside your immediate household, it is best to assume [everyone] could be positive," she said.
