Santa Barbara County confirms 171 COVID-19 cases Monday, 227 over weekend

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 171 additional COVID-19 cases Monday following the confirmation of 227 new cases during the Fourth of July weekend.

According to public health data, 45 additional cases were reported Friday, followed by 106 on Saturday and another 76 on Sunday.

Of the total cases confirmed between Friday and Monday, 214 were located in Santa Maria.

A total of 69 individuals are currently hospitalized with 21 in the ICU, according to county data. On Sunday, the department confirmed the highest hospitalization rate yet in the county with 71 individuals hospitalized.

Santa Barbara County has now confirmed a total of 2,661 community cases, with 389 cases still active and 2,246 recovered, according to public health data.

The Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc has seen 994 total cases with 991 recovered.

Santa Maria has now seen a total of 1,489 cases with 216 cases still active. Fifteen deaths have been confirmed, including ten residents at Country Oaks Care Center.

In the community of Orcutt, 104 cases have been confirmed with 19 still active. No deaths have been confirmed in the region.

The city of Lompoc has seen a total of 188 cases with 15 still active. Four deaths have been confirmed.

A total of 28 cases have been confirmed in Santa Ynez Valley with five still active. No deaths have been confirmed in the region.

Neighboring San Luis Obispo County confirmed 68 additional cases between Saturday and Monday. Two deaths have been confirmed in the county thus far.