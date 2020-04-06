Santa Barbara County confirms 192 COVID-19 cases, including 37 health-care workers

Of the 192 cases in the county, 110 are recovering at home, 42 are fully recovered, and 34 are in the hospital, 19 of which are in intensive care units, according to the Public Health Department.

Two individuals have died from COVID-19 complications in the county. The second death, reported Suday, was an individual in their 60s being cared for at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Of the 18 new cases confirmed Monday, two are in the South County unincorporated area, one is in the area of Santa Barbara including Mission Canyon, eight are in the area of Lompoc including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, five are in Santa Maria and two are in Orcutt, according to public health data.

The majority of cases continues to be in North County, with over a quarter of county cases in Santa Maria, the data shows.

Do-Reynoso also shared new data gathered by the Public Health Department regarding case demographics, stating that of the 192 cases, 75 are female, 116 are male, and one is unknown at this time.

"We are working closely with our epidemiology team to compile and report aggregate data about community members who have tested positive," Do-Reynoso said.