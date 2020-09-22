Santa Barbara County confirms 25 COVID-19 cases, 1 death Tuesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 25 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as one additional death as a result of the illness.

The total number of cases in the county is now 8,952, with 141 cases still considered to be active and contagious, according to county data.

The deceased individual over the age of 70 resided in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and had underlying health conditions, according to county officials.

This is the 111th death in the county, overall, and the second from the Goleta Valley and Gaviota area.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county remain low, with 23 individuals currently hospitalized, including five in the ICU, according to county data.

COVID-19 cases by area

In the city of Santa Maria, 56 out of 3,838 total cases remain active. Sixty deaths have been confirmed.

In the community of Orcutt, eight out of 310 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 14 out of 805 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, six out of 149 total cases remain active. Five individuals have died.

No cases are currently active among inmates at either the U.S. Penitentiary or Federal Correctional Institute, located within the same complex in Lompoc, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).