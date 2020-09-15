You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County confirms 26 new COVID-19 cases, 1 Santa Maria death Tuesday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 26 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with one additional death as a result of the virus. 

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 8,741, with 149 cases considered to still be active and infectious, according to county data.

The deceased individual was a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69 who had underlying health conditions, according to the county. The person also died in association with an outbreak at a congregate living facility, which can include skilled nursing facilities, shelters and jails. 

This is the 107th death in the county as a result of the illness, and the 59th in the city of Santa Maria alone.

The number of hospitalizations in the county rose slightly from Monday, with 32 total individuals currently hospitalized and eight of these individuals in the ICU, according to county data. 

COVID-19 cases by area

The city of Santa Maria currently has 44 active cases out of 3,764 confirmed cases thus far. 

The community of Orcutt has eight active cases out of 298 total confirmed cases. Three individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 18 cases remain active out of 775 total confirmed cases. Eight individuals have died. 

In the Santa Ynez Valley, seven out of 141 total cases remain active. Four deaths have been confirmed. 

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reports two active cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc. There are currently no active cases at the Federal Correctional Institute, which is located in the same complex.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed three deaths among inmates at the complex, while the BOP has confirmed four. According to the county, COVID-19 was listed as an underlying cause of death on death certificates for only three inmates.

