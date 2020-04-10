Santa Barbara County confirms 260 coronavirus cases, including 60 at Lompoc prison

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara County has confirmed 17 additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 260 cases, with numbers continuing to grow in an outbreak at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, public health officials said at a Friday press conference.

Of the 17 cases confirmed Friday, six are inmates at the Lompoc prison complex, with 46 inmates now infected along with 14 employees.

Ten of the inmates have been hospitalized with two in intensive care units, and one employee has been hospitalized.

"We are working closely with prison administration and supporting them with our resources," Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.

Of the 260 cases, 90 are fully recovered, 122 are recovering at home, 40 are hospitalized with 18 in intensive care units, two have died, and Disease Control is awaiting updates on six.

Ansorg said that testing capacity in the county continues to improve, with Marian Regional Medical Center and Cottage Health hospitals now approved to use the fastest-turnaround testing device on the market, the Abbot ID NOW COVID-19 test.