Santa Barbara County confirms 272 COVID-19 cases over weekend; death data shifts

An additional 272 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Santa Barbara County over the Aug. 1-2 weekend, along with slight changes in the locations of several virus-related deaths in the county.
According to the county Public Health Department, 215 new cases were reported Saturday followed by an additional 57 on Sunday. Case updates for Monday have yet to be published.
The county now has a total of 6,434 cases with 280 still active, including cases from the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, according to county data.
The greatest increase in cases took place in Santa Maria, with 125 total new cases confirmed over the weekend.
As of Sunday, 86 individuals were hospitalized, 23 of which were in the ICU.
On Friday, the county Public Health Department announced that 28 additional COVID-19 deaths between April and July had gone unreported by the department due to data tracking errors, increasing the county's death count from 32 to 60.
While none of these additional deaths were reported to be from the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, weekend case data shows that the prison's death count increased from three to four, and that death counts in other cities also have changed slightly since Friday.
According to Public Health department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, the department conducted an audit of the new death data over the weekend and made changes based on new findings.
COVID-19 cases by area
The city of Santa Maria has 126 active cases out of 2,911 total cases. The city has seen 33 deaths, with one death eliminated since Friday.
In the community of Orcutt, eight cases are active and 207 total cases have been reported. Three deaths have occurred, with one death added since Friday.
Lompoc has 34 active cases out of 477 total cases reported thus far. Five deaths have occurred in the city, an apparent decrease of one since Friday.
The Santa Ynez Valley has one active case out of 74 total. Two deaths have occurred in the area with no changes since Friday.
No active cases exist at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where 1,012 total cases have been confirmed. Since Friday, the number of deaths has increased from three to four.
San Luis Obispo County
On Sunday, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed the death of an additional individual with COVID-19, bringing the county's death total to 16.
Eight deaths in the county were confirmed in the last week, the majority of which occurred in connection with COVID-19 outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities.
According to the county Public Health Department, the 16th individual to die was in their 90s, had underlying health conditions, and was a resident at Paradise Valley Care, an assisted living facility in Atascadero.
San Luis Obispo County also confirmed 77 additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend, along with 42 new cases Monday.
