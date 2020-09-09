Santa Barbara County confirms 51 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Santa Maria

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 51 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with two deaths as a result of the illness in the city of Santa Maria.
The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 8,550, with 231 cases still considered active and infectious, according to county data.
The two reported deaths included one individual over the age of 70 and another between the ages of 30 and 49, both of whom had underlying health conditions, according to the county.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Santa Maria is now 53, with 99 confirmed thus far in the county.
Deaths are reported by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department once they have received a death certificate confirming COVID-19 as an underlying cause of death or significant contributor. This process can take up to two months while the county awaits a certificate, officials have explained.
Thirty-nine individuals are currently hospitalized in the county for COVID-19, including 13 who are in the ICU, the county reported.
COVID-19 cases by area
In the city of Santa Maria, 77 COVID-19 cases are considered active out of 3,702 cases confirmed thus far. Fifty-three individuals have died.
The community of Orcutt has 10 active cases out of 285 confirmed cases, with three deaths reported thus far.
The city of Lompoc currently has 36 active cases out of 748 total confirmed cases. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, seven cases remain active out of 128 total confirmed cases. Two deaths have been confirmed.
According to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), three inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc have active COVID-19 cases. There are currently no active cases at the Federal Correctional Institute, which is located in the same complex, according to the BOP.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed three deaths among inmates at the complex, while the BOP has confirmed four total. According to the county, COVID-19 was listed as an underlying cause of death on death certificates for only three inmates.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed 26 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 3,171 cases, with 236 considered still active.
Ten individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including three individuals who are in the ICU, according to the county.
In an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, 279 total cases have been confirmed with 63 still active, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).
Twenty-two total deaths have been confirmed thus far by the county Public Health Department. One inmate death at the California Men's Colony confirmed by the CDCR has not yet been listed by the county while they await a death certificate stating the cause of death, officials said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
