Santa Barbara County confirms 70 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in unincorporated North County

An additional 70 COVID-19 cases and one death connected to the virus were confirmed Tuesday in Santa Barbara County, according to data reported by the county Public Health Department.
The county has confirmed 7,869 cases, with 229 of them still active.
The deceased individual was a resident over the age of 70 with underlying health conditions from the unincorporated North County area, which includes Guadalupe, Sisquoc, Casmalia, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Garey, according to the county.
This is the fourth death in the area and the 89th death in the county, according to county data.
Hospitalizations in the county for COVID-19 now total 51, with 21 of the individuals in the ICU.
COVID-19 cases by area
The city of Santa Maria continues have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the county, with 93 cases active out of 3,475 total. Forty-seven individuals have died.
The community of Orcutt has seven active cases with 254 cases confirmed thus far. Four deaths have been reported in the area.
The Santa Ynez Valley has 11 active cases out of 105 confirmed, with two deaths in the area.
There continue to be no active cases at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where 1,019 cases have been confirmed and three individuals have died in connection with the virus.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County saw an additional 34 cases on Tuesday for a total of 2,769 cases, with 441 still active.
In an outbreak at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, 239 cases have been confirmed, according to county data.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which shares COVID-19 data for state correctional facilities, reported that no inmates had died in connection with the illness as of Tuesday.
