Santa Barbara County confirms 77 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death; SLO retracts death announcement

Santa Barbara County confirmed an additional 77 COVID-19 cases Thursday along with one additional COVID-19 death, bringing the county's death total to 68.
According to the county, the person who died was a Santa Barbara resident over 70 years old, who had underlying health conditions and was living in a congregate living facility.
This is the fourth consecutive day that additional COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county.
While the date of the individual's death was not specified, the department said in a press release that death announcements can take up to two months while the county awaits a death certificate confirming the cause of death.
A total of 6,652 individuals have now been confirmed for the virus, with 205 cases still active. However, due to state data errors that have delayed the reporting of cases to the county, the total number is likely higher, officials said.
Eighty-one individuals remain in the hospital, including 25 in the ICU.
Country Oaks outbreak
A twelfth resident was confirmed Thursday to have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria, with confirmation of the death delayed due to data errors, according to the county Public Health Department.
In the outbreak, which was discovered in late May and declared over on July 15, a total of 11 residents were originally confirmed to have died.
The death of the twelfth resident was not known to the department until July 31, along with 27 other deaths in the county that had gone uncounted due to data errors, according to public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.
The cases have now been updated on the county's skilled nursing facility case chart, listed on the county's metrics page.
"The metric dashboard was not updated with the death since the focus at the time was updating current outbreaks. The twelfth death has been updated for the outbreak that was closed on [July 15,]" she said.
Along with Country Oaks, COVID-19 deaths have also been confirmed in three other nursing facilities in the county; Alto Lucero Transitional Care in Santa Barbara, Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitative Care Center and Marian Extended Care Center.
However, because the death count at these facilities is under 11, the exact case count is not specified, in accordance with state data practices.
Ruiz added that cases at congregate living facilities are not listed along with skilled nursing facilities, and instead are counted in the county's overall case count.
COVID-19 cases by area
Santa Maria continues to hold the highest number of cases, with 2,990 and 78 still active. A total of 36 individuals have died.
The community of Orcutt has five active cases out of 213 confirmed cases. Three individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 24 cases are considered active with 491 cases confirmed overall. Seven individuals have died.
The Santa Ynez Valley has no active cases, and has confirmed 74 cases in total. Two deaths have occurred.
At the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, 1,019 cases have been confirmed with no cases currently active. While the Bureau of Prisons has confirmed the deaths of four inmates due to COVID-19, the county has only reported three, stating that they are waiting for the fourth inmate's death certificate to confirm the cause of death.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
Neighboring San Luis Obispo County reduced its COVID-19 death count from 16 to 15 on Thursday, after finding that COVID-19 was not the principal cause of death for one individual who had been confirmed for the virus.
According to county Public Health officials, the individual, who contracted the virus in an outbreak at Vineyard Hills Health Center in Templeton, was found to already be nearing death when they were confirmed for the virus.
“We looked further into all reported COVID-19 related deaths because it became known that the circumstances of at least one case was not as clear as the others,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Public Health Officer.
Borenstein added that the county will only classify deaths as COVID-19-related if the virus is listed as an underlying cause of death on the individual's death certificate.
The county also announced 77 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing their case total to 2,047 with 366 still active.
