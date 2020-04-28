Santa Barbara County confirms four additional COVID-19 cases; no new cases in SLO County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed four additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a total of 477, of which 151 remain active.

Tuesday's count marks the second day in which daily case numbers in the county have been lower than usual, with only two additional cases confirmed Monday.

San Luis Obispo County has confirmed 173 COVID-19 cases, of which 38 are active, with no new cases reported as of Tuesday.

The city of Santa Maria maintains the highest case count in the county with 128 cases to date, according to county data.

Following Santa Maria, the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc has confirmed 104 cases among inmates, the city of Lompoc has confirmed 79, Santa Barbara has confirmed 56 and Orcutt has confirmed 36.

Unincorporated areas in north and south county have confirmed 24 and 21 cases, respectively.

Areas with lower case counts include the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota with 13, the city of Goleta with seven, Santa Ynez with five and Isla Vista with one.