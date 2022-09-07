The heat wave that has broiled, burned, singed and scorched northern Santa Barbara County this week is predicted to continue into Friday, but that will be replaced Saturday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service office said.

Meteorologists are calling for measurable rain falling Saturday afternoon on all areas south of San Luis Obispo County as a result of tropical storm Kay moving very slowly northward off the coast of Southern California.

“After Friday, Kay will be dominating our weather pattern going into the weekend,” a National Weather Service forecaster said Wednesday. “As with all tropical systems, the precise track and strength will determine a lot of the impacts locally.

