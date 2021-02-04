Santa Barbara County COVID-19 deaths continue to rise with 14 new deaths Thursday

The first week of February has become one of Santa Barbara County's deadliest weeks in the COVID-19 pandemic, after county officials reported 14 additional deaths on Thursday following similar increases over the past few days.

In the first five days of the week, 39 deaths have been confirmed, drawing closer to the highest weekly count so far of 44 deaths in the second week of January, according to county public health data.

COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 330, with numbers increasing exponentially over the past month and into February following a major surge in cases and hospitalizations.

The 14 deaths reported Thursday include 10 individuals over the age of 70, two between the ages of 50 and 69, and two between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county public health data.

Three individuals were from Santa Maria, four from Santa Barbara, two from Goleta, one from the area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and four from the South County area of Carpinteria, Summerland and Montecito.

Nine of the deaths also were connected to COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate living facilities, which can include skilled nursing facilities, elderly living facilities, H-2A housing and homeless shelters, according to county data.