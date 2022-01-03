Santa Maria residents are struggling to find timely COVID-19 testing options amid a surge in cases and increased demand for tests around the holidays, with some turning to local school districts to meet the need.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County skyrocketed late last week to 1,938, a 134% increase from the two-week average of 829, according to county public health data, and the highly contagious omicron variant is believed to be circulating rapidly. Daily case data since Dec. 31 was not made available in time for publication on Monday.
Many residents have pursued at-home antigen testing options, or rapid tests, but quickly found them to be sold out at many pharmacies with new supply not expected for several days.
The slower but more accurate PCR testing, which generally takes anywhere from one to three days to receive results compared to the 15-minute rapid test, has continued to be available at the Santa Maria Fairpark, leading to a surge of appointments in recent days.
"My husband was looking for a rapid test and it was super hard. He kept doing it every day," said Santa Maria resident Katia Corona, one of many residents waiting in line for a COVID-19 test at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Monday afternoon. "He finally came here this morning."
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has tried to help meet the increased demand leading up to the new year, offering rapid testing kits at county public health centers in Carpinteria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara. Over 14,000 kits were distributed Dec. 30, with the supply depleted by the following day.
Many residents questioned why additional kits weren't also offered in Santa Maria and Orcutt, since the North County area has historically exhibited higher rates of COVID-19.
In a Facebook post on Friday, department representatives stated that there was a greater need for at-home testing kits in other areas, and that much of the department's efforts in Santa Maria have gone toward bolstering PCR testing at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
"With limited supply of at-home testing kits, we allocated some needed efforts in the Lompoc and Santa Barbra areas through our [health care centers. Appreciate all the feedback and we will definitely be distributing the at-home test kits in various parts of the county, especially in Santa Maria, with the next allocation of at-home testing kits," the post stated.
As of Monday, the next availability for testing appointments at the Fairpark is two days out, according to provider Logistics Health Incorporated. Residents seeking a test at the Lompoc Public Health Care Center testing trailer face a weeklong wait, and the county Health Care Center testing trailer in Santa Barbara currently has no appointments available, according to the Public Health Department.
Several residents who have struggled to find tests at pharmacies and urgent care centers have opted to visit school-based testing sites organized by the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and provider Heal 360.
Santa Maria resident Jeremy Rudnicki waited in line for about 15 minutes at Fesler Junior High School on Monday for his test, noting that he heard about the option from his wife after searching for days for a timely testing option.
"I was trying to schedule a test online, and the earliest available was at Walgreens next week," he said. "Last month, it wasn't hard at all to find [a test.]"
Despite previous trends, current county public health data indicates that Santa Maria has the lowest seven-day case rate in the county at 24 cases per 100,000 people, while the South County areas of Santa Barbara and Goleta are in the lead with rates of between 54 and 58 cases per 100,000 people.
Recent testing site closures have exacerbated the issue of shortages. In early December, Santa Barbara County Public Health officials announced the closure of a testing site in Buellton and the planned closure of another in Goleta on Dec. 30, stating that testing demand at the time had dropped significantly.