The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency in a 4-0 vote Tuesday morning amid regional rainfall and strong winds that began the night before.
The worst of the storm is believed to have passed, with light rainfall expected into Tuesday afternoon.
County emergency management officials on Tuesday afternoon lifted an evacuation order for the Refugio fire burn area that was put in place at noon Monday. The order required residents to evacuate immediately from the area west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina and south of West Camino Cielo down to the ocean because of the potential for flash flooding and debris flows.
The area is now open to residents only, and drivers are still encouraged to use caution. Santa Barbara County Public Works crews were out near the Alisal fire burn area on Refugio Road Tuesday morning clearing mud from the roadway.
Peak rain rates in the burn area were around 1 inch per hour, 0.6 inches per 30 minutes, and 0.4 inches per 15 minutes, all exceeding U.S. Geological Survey thresholds, according to county Public Works officials.
Santa Barbara County Chief Executive Officer Mona Miyasato told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning that officials were continuing to evaluate damage on Refugio Road as well as the stability of other roads amid continued light rainfall.
Santa Maria residents experienced slicker roads on their commutes, leading to minor traffic incidents Tuesday morning with no injuries reported. Minor flooding also was reported at Adam Basin in Minami Park.
The Santa Maria Public Airport recorded 1.79 inches of rainfall from Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The most significant local damage came from a truck collision — which Santa Maria Police reported to be caused by a DUI — with an electric pole that downed power lines late Monday night along South Depot Road, leading to the closure of several surrounding streets for four hours on Tuesday morning.
The roads are now opened, and city officials said Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is estimating electrical power to the area will be restored around 4:30 p.m.
Warming centers open to unhoused residents
The arrival of cold, wet weather has also brought the opening of Freedom Warming Centers throughout Santa Barbara County, providing a dry place for unhoused residents to spend the night.
The county's four warming centers in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara opened Monday and Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Good Samaritan Shelter manages the locations.
The Santa Maria center is located at the Salvation Army at 200 W. Cook St. For more information, call the Freedom Warming Center hotline at 805-324-2372.