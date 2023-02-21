The Santa Barbara County Education Office is hosting a job fair in Santa Maria on Saturday, Feb. 25.
It will be held at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center from 9-11 a.m.
Those who attend will be able to connect with representatives from school districts across the county and from colleges and universities with credential programs; credentials specialists who can provide advice on pursuing a career as a credentialed education professional, such as a teacher, speech language pathologist, or school nurse; and representatives regarding employment in preschool settings who can share about financial support that may be available for those who want to work but may be struggling with the cost of childcare.