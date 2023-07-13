Thursday was Senior Day at the 130th edition of the Santa Barbara County Fair.

Attendees aged 62-and-up who entered the gates before 5 p.m. were able to get a discounted admission price of $5 then. The festival, held at the Santa Maria Fairpark, continues through Sunday. The gates at the fair park opened at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Friday through Sunday, the gates will open at 12 p.m. and close at 10. Friday is free admission all day for youths aged 6 through 11. Friday is known as 'Cattleman's Day.' Kids 5-and-under are free every day at the county fair.

