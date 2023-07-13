Thursday was Senior Day at the 130th edition of the Santa Barbara County Fair.
Attendees aged 62-and-up who entered the gates before 5 p.m. were able to get a discounted admission price of $5 then. The festival, held at the Santa Maria Fairpark, continues through Sunday. The gates at the fair park opened at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Friday through Sunday, the gates will open at 12 p.m. and close at 10. Friday is free admission all day for youths aged 6 through 11. Friday is known as 'Cattleman's Day.' Kids 5-and-under are free every day at the county fair.
Saturday offers free admission for military and law enforcement who must show valid ID.
General admission adult tickets, for those ages 12 through 61, are $16 at the gate. Youth tickets, for those 6 to 11, and senior tickets, for those 62-and-up, are $14. Carnival ride wristbands are $45. Tickets can be bought online and shown at the gate.
Daily parking is $10.
On Thursday night, Grammy award winner Ashley McBryde was set to perform on the main stage. Friday will feature headliner Uncle Kracker, a multi-platinum artist with hits such as “Follow Me,” “Smile,” and the Kenny Chesney duet “When The Sun Goes Down." Cynthia Renee & Co. are set to open for Uncle Kracker.
Shows on the main stage start at 7:30 p.m. each night. Ending the free shows on Saturday will be the opening act of Telephone Friends followed by headliner Switchfoot. On Sunday, the fair will host its traditional Fiesta Day and a separately ticketed concert will be held in the arena.
Magician and illusionist Anthony Hernandez is set to perform at 1:45 p.m. on the 805 Center Stage Friday, following hypnotist Tyzen, who's scheduled to hit the stage at 12:30. Singer and guitarist C.A. Ramirez is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. show, followed by R&B/Soul group Cherose performing at 3:30 p.m. Hernandez has a second show set for 4:15 p.m. and the junior livestock auction starts at 5 p.m. in the auction barn. Ella Beyer is set to perform her mix of pop/rock at 5 p.m. Friday and Mestizo hits the 805 stage at 6 p.m. ahead of the 7:30 Uncle Kracker show.
'Del Rancho a la Cuidad' is the separately ticketed event on Sunday. The gates open at 2 p.m. Lenin Ramirez, Los2DeLas, Danny Lux, Grupo Ruta99 and Los Del Limit are set to perform.
Santa Barbara County Fair celebrates Senior Day Thursday at Santa Maria Fairpark | Photos