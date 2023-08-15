091722-smt-news-farm-day-001
A visitor gets a hands-on education about how soil and water produce fresh fruit and vegetables at Bonipak in Santa Maria as part of Santa Barbara County Farm Day 2022.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

Santa Barbara County Farm Day, a once-a-year opportunity to experience how our food is grown, is set for Saturday, Sept. 23.

The day includes behind-the-scenes tours, tractor/trailer rides, tastings, giveaways and kid-friendly activities. With the help of the online Farm Day Trail Map, the public can pick which farms to visit and then map out the day’s driving itinerary.

Farms are in Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Valley, Orcutt and Los Alamos.

The Miller family of Santa Maria attend Farm Day at Babé Farms where fresh food and produce were available to the public.
The Miller family of Santa Maria attend Farm Day at Babé Farms in 2022, where fresh food and produce were available to the public.
