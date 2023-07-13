Farm Day sponsors
Families arrive at the Allan Hancock College Vineyard to learn about fresh fruits and vegetables during the 2022 Santa Barbara County Farm Day event. Sponsors are being sought for the fifth annual Santa Barbara County Farm Day taking place Saturday, Sept. 23.

 Randy De La Pena Photos, Contributor

On Farm Day, over 10 Santa Barbara County farms, ranches and agricultural organizations invite the public to experience a day of free agricultural activities, tastings and tours.

Santa Barbara Farm Day is presented by Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides cost-free agricultural education programs about the importance of farming and farm-fresh foods in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

