Santa Barbara County fire crews halt 3-acre fire along Highway 101 near Buellton

Santa Barbara County Fire crews halted a small vegetation fire that broke out along Highway 101 just north of Buellton on Tuesday.
The fire, which was reported shortly after 1 p.m. along the southbound side of Highway 101, scorched three acres before forward progress was stopped, according to County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The fire spread to the center divider before it was eventually put out by crews.
Ground crews were assisted by a County Air Support Unit helicopter, according to Bertucelli.
No structures were damaged, no injuries were reported and no evacuations were issued.
The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Caltrans closed the right-hand lane of southbound Highway 101 just north of Jonata Park Road. Both northbound lanes remain open.
The reopening time for the southbound lane hadn't been determined as of 2:30 p.m., according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Bertucelli.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.