Santa Barbara County gives specifics of local stay-at-home order

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed the sixth death of a COVID-19 patient on Friday, along with issuing a health order permitting specific businesses to remain open in conjunction with Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order.

The deceased individual was in their 60s and had underlying health conditions, according to the Public Health Department.

While Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg stated that the death occurred at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, the hospital sent out a press release Friday evening stating that no deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred at the facility.

The county also confirmed nine additional cases Friday for a total of 460 cases, with over 60% of cases recovered so far.

"This is a notable statistic," Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said of the recovery rate. "This trend is important, because the risk of transmission from our confirmed cases is also decreasing."

Public Health order