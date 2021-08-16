To view the county’s data Census data for the state, counties, cities and more can be downloaded by visiting https://dof.ca.gov/Forecasting/Demographics/2020_Redistricting_Data/.

Santa Barbara County’s population grew by 5.7%, or 24,334 individuals, over the past decade, with Santa Maria growing the most numerically and Solvang increasing by the greatest percentage, according to initial numbers released last week by the State Census Data Center.

That increase brought the county’s total population to 448,229 and its population density to 164 people per square mile, according to data the state extracted from U.S. Census Bureau statistics.

But during that 10-year period from 2010 to 2020, the county added only 5,545 new housing units, an increase of 3.6%, which led to a drop in the percentage of units left vacant, although four cities — including Buellton — experienced an increase in the number of unoccupied homes.

The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to rerelease the data again in September but in more user-friendly format for the general public, said a spokeswoman for Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, which is the center for public access to the data.

“This data provides the first look at the demographic characteristics of the nation by state, county, city, down to the census block level, and show how our population has changed since the 2010 census,” said Lauren Bianchi Klemann, government affairs/public information manager for SBCAG.

She added SBCAG will share more data as the information becomes available.

Among the North County cities, Santa Maria added far and away the most residents, becoming home to 10,154 individuals for a 10.2% increase in population to 109,707.

Lompoc grew by 2,010 people, or 4.7%, for a population of 44,444, while Guadalupe added 977 individuals to grow 13.8% to 8,057 residents.

Solvang’s population increased by 881 individuals, growing 16.8% to a total of 6,126, while Buellton grew by 333 people, or 6.9%, to a population of 6,161.

Santa Barbara posted the smallest percentage of growth at just 0.3%, adding only 255 new residents to bring its population to 88,665.

Broken down by race, the data show that Asian, Hispanic and the elusive categories of “some other race alone” and “two or more races” increased percentagewise from 2010 to 2020.

The county’s Hispanic population grew 15.9% to 210,584 individuals, and the Asian population rose 29.5% to 25,378 people, the data show.

The White population dropped 9% to 184,746, the Black population fell 10.7% to 6,467, the American Indian and Alaska Native population declined 6.1% to 1,731 and the Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander population decreased 20.3% to 542.

Government officials, nonprofit organizations and the general public often complain about a lack of affordable housing, but the 5,545 new housing units built countywide over the last decade didn't do a lot to alleviate that, although it brought the total number of available units to 158,279.

Of those, 9,926 stood vacant in 2020, which was 7.5% less than in 2010.

During that 10-year period, Santa Maria added 1,666 housing units for a 5.9% increase to 29,260 total units, with 1,016 of those units vacant, a 26.7% reduction from those vacant in 2010.

Lompoc added just 193 units during the same period, an increase of 1.3% to 14,609 units, with the 505 units left vacant accounting for a 52.4% reduction from the units that were empty in 2010.

Guadalupe added 232 units to bring the total available to 2,119, with just 56 of those unoccupied, which was 27.3% less than in 2010.

Buellton added 185 units for a total of 2,030 available homes, although the 87 that stood vacant was a 3.6% increase from 10 years earlier, while Solvang’s available units increased by 136, or 5.5%, with its 158 vacant units a drop of 49.4% from 2010.

Data also included total population with racial breakdowns for congressional and state Assembly and Senate districts but did not include comparisons to the numbers from a decade ago.