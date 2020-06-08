Santa Barbara County gyms, bars, campgrounds could open this week pending public health decision

According to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, an outbreak is being classified as one or more cases in a communal living facility.

As of noon Monday, five staff members and five residents had been confirmed for the virus at Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria, and one case had been confirmed at Valle Verde in Santa Barbara, Do-Reynoso said.

Officials did not clarify whether any of the residents or staff members were hospitalized.

The outbreak was discovered after the Public Health Department began requiring all 14 skilled nursing facilities in the county to perform baseline COVID-19 testing last week, Do-Reynoso said.

While outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities do not prevent counties from moving forward with reopening, the California Department of Public Health outlines that counties with variance must have a 14-day supply of personal protective equipment and the ability to isolate cases at the facilities.

COVID-19 numbers