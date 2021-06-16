Although it appears no records fell, Santa Barbara County continued to cook under the influence of Santa Lucia winds through Wednesday, although forecasters said temperatures should begin to cool Thursday and continue dropping into the weekend.
The National Weather Service expanded its excessive heat warning to the entire county except the south-facing coastal zone from Gaviota to the Ventura County line through Wednesday evening.
Cuyama will be under the warning all the way into Sunday, while Santa Ynez Valley will slip into the less severe excessive heat watch until Saturday evening.
Most areas reached their maximum temperatures around 1 or 2 p.m. Wednesday, but San Marcos Pass hit its peak of 99 degrees at 9 a.m., then cooled as the day progressed.
The early high was likely the result of overnight temperatures that didn’t drop as much as usual.
“Gusty Santa Lucia winds combined with high-level subtropical clouds wrapping clockwise around a strong area of high pressure centered over the desert Southwest acted as a blanket last night, keeping overnight low temperatures warmer,” explained John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
He noted San Luis Obispo registered a low of 72 degrees and the Diablo Canyon Meteorological Tower reported 83 degrees Wednesday morning.
Some areas of the county failed to reach the temperatures forecast by the National Weather Service, while others exceeded the predictions for Wednesday.
“Interesting contrast in temperature trends today, though most of it was expected,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said. “The Central Coast roasted today under a hot air mass that was enhanced by downslope Santa Lucia winds. Amazingly, Morro Bay reached at least 99 degrees today while ocean temps there are still only in the 50s. And San Luis Obispo was at least 106.”
Santa Maria was forecast to hit 102 but topped out at 86 degrees at the Santa Maria Public Airport. The record for the day is 103 set in 1917. Temperatures are expected to cool to 82 on Thursday, 78 on Friday, 72 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday, with lows in the mid-50s and evening fog over the weekend.
Lompoc was expected to reach 84 degrees but peaked at 81. Its record for that day is 98 set in 1981. Forecast highs for the rest of the week are 85 on Thursday, 77 on Friday, 72 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday.
Late night fog is also expected in Lompoc as overnight temperatures hover in the mid-50s.
Forecasters predicted Santa Ynez would top out at 106, but the town only reached 100 degrees.
Cuyama nearly met forecasters’ expectation that it would hit 97 degrees, but it fell short at just 96 degrees.
The National Weather Service is expecting temperatures in Cuyama to increase to 105 degrees Thursday, then decline to 104 on Friday, 102 on Saturday and 98 on Sunday, with overnight lows ranging from the mid-60s to low 70s.
Other highs from around the North County included 103 degrees on Figueroa Mountain, 100 degrees in Tepusquet, 96 in Purisima Hills and 95 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Meanwhile, with no rain in sight, the county’s reservoirs continue their decline. Cachuma Lake is holding 111,011 acre-feet, or 54.7% of its 193,305 acre-foot capacity.
Gibraltar Reservoir is only holding 476 acre-feet, just 10.4% of its 4,559 acre-foot capacity, and Twitchell Reservoir contains 2,281 acre-feet, or 1.2% of its 194,971 acre-foot capacity.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or the amount of water generally needed to supply the annual needs of four to 10 people in an urban environment.