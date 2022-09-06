Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta.jpeg

Santa Barbara County has hired a new communications manager and public information officer, the County Executive Office announced Tuesday.

Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta will start her duties with the county Nov. 1, a CEO’s spokesperson said.

Buttitta is charged with addressing countywide communications, building a proactive system of communications, engaging community stakeholders, overseeing implementation of communications strategies and ensuring county communications foster the delivery of exceptional services.

