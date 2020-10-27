Santa Barbara County hits fourth week in red tier; 4 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Santa Barbara County hit its fourth week in the state's red tier on Tuesday, with continually high COVID-19 case rates keeping the county just out of reach of the needed metrics for the upcoming orange tier.
In order to transition into a less restrictive tier, the county first must meet all metrics for that tier for two consecutive weeks. While the county's metrics for test positivity and equity have been meeting that mark, the case rate metric remains too high, according to weekly data within the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Although county metrics for test positivity and equity remain within orange tier limits, both have risen since last week.
The county's test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of COVID-19 tests that yield a positive result, has risen slightly since last week from 1.9% to 2.0%.
Santa Barbara County's equity metric, which measures the positivity rate for neighborhoods in the lowest quartile of the Healthy Places Index, rose considerably from 3.2% to 4.4% since last week.
The county's daily case rate as of Tuesday was 4.9 per 100,000 but was adjusted down to 4.4 due to testing levels in the county that exceeded the state average.
The adjusted rate of 4.4 is also a slight increase from last week's rate of 4.3. This rate continues to exceed the orange tier's requirements of 3.9 daily cases per 100,000.
Once in the orange tier, counties are permitted to open and expand services in several sectors. Amusement parks and theme parks, along with bars and breweries, can reopen at limited capacity, and retail stores, places of worship, restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses can expand capacity from 25% to 50%.
A total of 22 counties in the state, including neighboring San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, are in the red tier.
New COVID-19 cases and deaths
Along with updated tier metrics from the state, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed new 43 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths as a result of the illness on Tuesday.
The total number of cases in the county is now 9,863, with 141 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county data.
Of the four deaths, two were Santa Maria residents over the age of 70, one was an Orcutt resident between the ages of 50 and 69, and one was a resident between the ages of 30 and 49 from the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Garey, Casmalia, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.
Three of the four residents had underlying health conditions, and three died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility, a category that includes skilled nursing facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, shelters, jails and H-2A housing, according to county data.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county is now 126.
Hospitalizations in the county rose slightly from Monday, with 11 individuals currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including three in the ICU, according to county data.
COVID-19 cases by area
In the city of Santa Maria, 38 out of 4,146 total cases remain active. Seventy individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 12 out of 376 total cases remain active. Five individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 20 out of 939 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, three out of 182 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, one out of 460 total cases remains active. Six individuals have died.
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, public health officials confirmed an additional 17 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The total number of cases in the county is 4,191, with 154 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county data.
Concerned about COVID-19?
