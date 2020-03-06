Santa Barbara County hospitals prepare for coronavirus prevention, treatment

"We have an interdisciplinary team meeting daily to ensure each of our hospitals are prepared with training and supplies needed to respond if the virus enters our community. Cottage Health's Infection Prevention and Control specialists work with public health agencies, and our staff is trained to ensure appropriate precautions for communicable diseases," Zate said.

At Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Scott Robertson, Chief Medical Officer for the Central Coast Division of Dignity Health, said the hospital is following all California Department of Public Health requirements regarding care for patients with respiratory illness, including the coronavirus.

As concern over the virus has escalated face masks, hand sanitizer and other sanitization supplies have disappeared from public store shelves, and some have raised concerns about the potential for supplies being taken from medical professionals. However, both Dignity and Cottage Health hospitals in Santa Barbara County said they possess sufficient sanitizing supplies.

"Currently we have supplies and equipment needed for typical usage patterns as well as disaster supply stocks, but we continue to look ahead to prepare for potential changes in supply needs," Zate said.

