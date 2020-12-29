Santa Barbara County hospitals prepare for surge bed use; 3 COVID-19 deaths reported

The ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara has brought hospitals into uncertain territory, with some beginning to activate their ICU surge capacity due to an influx in patients.
As of Tuesday, Santa Barbara County's overall availability of staffed intensive care unit beds for adults reached its lowest point at 6.6%. The county is seeing its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 127 residents hospitalized, including 33 in the ICU, according to county public health data.
At Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, spokeswoman Sara San Juan said the current 26 intensive care patients have brought the hospital over its 20-bed ICU capacity.
In order to continue providing sufficient care to patients, the hospital will need to begin using its 48 surge beds set aside in March, along with possibly allocating nurses to multiple ICU beds in the future.
"We have implemented surge plans for additional ICU beds as previously shared, and have adequate staffing at this time to care for patients," San Juan said.
Until last week, Santa Barbara County's ICU capacity has remained well above the red zone of 15%. However, the recent decrease has brought the county more in step with the rest of the Southern California region, where the aggregate capacity currently stands at zero percent.
The situation is also becoming more serious at neighboring hospitals. Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara reported last week that staffing only supports 45 ICU beds instead of the former 65. Two-thirds of those beds are now occupied, according to daily hospital data.
At Lompoc Valley Medical Center, four of the hospitals' six staffed ICU beds are currently occupied, according to spokeswoman Nora Wallace.
With availability shrinking, California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Tuesday that the region will remain under the regional stay-at-home order, originally scheduled to end Sunday, for the time being.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 256 COVID-19 cases and three deaths from the virus on Tuesday.
A total of 1,227 cases are active in the county, one of the most widespread active case rates yet, out of 16,732 cases confirmed thus far.
Of the three reported deaths, one was an Orcutt resident between the ages of 50 and 69 with underlying conditions. Two were individuals over the age of 70 with underlying conditions, one from the city of Santa Maria and one from the city of Santa Barbara, both of whom died in connection with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.
In the city of Santa Maria, 412 out of 6,274 total cases remain active. Eighty individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 74 out of 838 total cases remain active. Nine individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 92 out of 1,754 total cases remain active. Twelve individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 48 out of 413 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 32 out of 678 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, public health officials reported an additional 63 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with four deaths from the virus.
A total of 9,602 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in the county, with 2,093 active cases — the highest to date, according to county public health data.
Due to a backlog of cases in the state's data system after the holiday weekend, the actual number of cases in the county is likely much higher, the county's joint information center reported Tuesday.
"Health officials say that [San Luis Obispo] County’s total number of cases will likely surpass 10,000 before the end of the week," public health officials said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county are also at their all-time high, with 59 individuals currently hospitalized, including 12 in the ICU, according to officials.
All four individuals whose deaths were reported Tuesday were between the ages of 80 and 100, San Luis Obispo County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said.
The majority of the county's 74 total COVID-19 deaths have been among adults 85 and older, according to county data.
Nearly half of the county's total COVID-19 deaths have been reported in December alone, officials said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.