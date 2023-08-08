The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department hosted its first session Tuesday in a series of back-to-school health fairs throughout the county this week.
The event at the Santa Maria Health Care Center on Centerpointe Parkway offered information, free health screenings and free or low-cost COVID and Mpox immunizations.
The sessions are open to all Santa Barbara County community members, including families and individuals with no insurance. On Tuesday in Santa Maria, staff were on-site to link families to medical insurance and other resources that they may be eligible for, which they can then follow up with a provider in their community.
Two more back-to-school fairs will be held at the following times and locations:
Santa Barbara: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Health Care Center located at 345 Camino del Remedio.
Lompoc: Thursday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lompoc Health Care Center located at 301 North R St.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization estimated that 40 million children missed their measles vaccinations in 2021. Children in California, per state law, are required to receive certain immunizations in order to attend public and private elementary and secondary schools as well as licensed childcare centers.
The health fairs feature community partners offering information on their services and resources, including CenCal, Cottage Health, Family Service Agency, First 5, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO), Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP), Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness and the Santa Barbara County Promotores Network. Resources and services will be provided in both English and Spanish.
The events also feature food trucks, prizes and a presentation of speeches from local elected officials and leaders.
“As the Public Health Department, we want to improve the health of our county by preventing disease, ensuring access to needed health care and promoting wellness and health equity," said Public Health Director Mouhanad Hammami. "So, our health fairs intend to help the families in Santa Barbara County by raising awareness of health risks, demonstrating healthy habits and promoting available resources that families can access."