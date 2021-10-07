Santa Barbara County public health officials have extended the county's indoor mask mandate until Nov. 4 as local COVID-19 case rates remain high.

County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg published a new health officer order confirming the extended time frame on Tuesday. The current mask mandate was put into place Aug. 6 as cases began to surge as a result of the highly contagious delta variant.

The order applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents entering any public indoor setting, including businesses like retail stores, restaurants, bars, theaters and family entertainment centers, as well as conference and event centers, offices and government buildings.

All residents age 2 and older must comply with the order, with limited exceptions, such as while working in a closed office or room, actively eating or drinking, and for hearing-impaired persons.

Vaccinations are highly recommended for residents age 12 and up to prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19. As of this week, 69% of eligible Santa Barbara County residents are fully vaccinated and 77% are partially vaccinated.

Vaccines are free and available to residents regardless of documentation or health insurance status. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.