Santa Barbara County Jail contract employee tests positive for COVID-19
Santa Barbara County Jail contract employee tests positive for COVID-19

Temporary Checkpoint at Santa Barbara County Jail

A sheriff's deputy screens a visitor for COVID-19 symptoms at a temporary checkpoint before she enters Santa Barbara County Jail as part of a protocol instituted at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Contributed Photo, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

A WellPath employee assigned to the Santa Barbara County Jail under contract for inmate medical services tested positive for COVID-19 and was notified along with the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

The employee, a resident of Ventura County, began experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 on March 21, was tested for the virus and began self-isolation at home, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

She said the employee had interacted with some inmates and staff the day before becoming symptomatic but had consistently worn personal protective equipment including goggles, an N95 mask and a gown while at work.

Zick said the potential risk to others in the facility was evaluated and no additional staff or inmates were found to be symptomatic or suggested for self-isolation protocol.

The positive test result is the second COVID-19-related incident at the jail, with the first incident resulting in one civilian employee testing positive and 12 staff being isolated.

Zick said that employee recovered after experiencing mild symptoms and has returned to work after being cleared by Public Health Department officials.

None of the self-isolated employees developed symptoms, and all of them were cleared to return to work, she said, adding that no inmates have tested positive and none are in isolation related to COVID-19.

