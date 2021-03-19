Santa Barbara County leaders report ongoing vaccine disparities, condemn Atlanta shootings

Santa Barbara Latinx and Hispanic residents, as well as residents of North and Mid-County areas, continue to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at disproportionately low rates, county Public Health officials reported Friday.

As of Friday, Latinx and Hispanic residents have received 20% of total doses despite making up 48% of the population. White individuals have received 32% of administered doses while comprising 43% of the population, according to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, who called the trend "concerning."

"There are also similar concerning trends among communities of color. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is committed to working to ensure all residents have access to COVID-19 vaccines," Do-Reynoso said.

Vaccine access inequities also are evident between different regions of the county. According to vaccine data, of the county's 49,026 fully vaccinated individuals, 55% reside in South County, compared to 28% in North County and 17% in Mid-County.

The racial makeup of Santa Maria, the largest city in the North County area, is 76% Hispanic, with an equally large Hispanic demographic in Lompoc, the largest Mid-County city, according to census data.