Santa Barbara County mandates beach closures for Fourth of July weekend, reversing earlier decision

All Santa Barbara County beaches will be closed over the Fourth of July weekend to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Santa Barbara County Health Department announced Thursday in a reversal of a decision earlier this week. 

Per the new county health order, the mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and lasts through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Although county officials declared Tuesday that beach closures would not be mandated, their position changed after seeing other counties decide to close their beaches, according to Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg. 

“The temporary closure of all beaches is necessary due to the anticipated high volume of people at our beaches during the July 4th weekend, which will impede the practice of safe and necessary social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County,” Ansorg said.

This is the second health order released by the county Thursday, with the first mandating the closure of dine-in services at restaurants and indoor operations in other sectors. 

