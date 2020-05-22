Santa Barbara County mandates face coverings in public spaces starting Tuesday

They will also be required for those receiving healthcare services at hospitals, clinics, dentist and veterinary offices, as well as in any form of public, rented or ride-share transportation.

Businesses are instructed to require all employees, contractors, owners and volunteers to wear face masks while in the workplace and at off-site work locations.

Exceptions are made for employees who work in a private office, work in an office not accessible by the public, have no contact with packaging or distributing food, work in an office with a stable group of 12 or less people, and can maintain six feet of distance between others.

Face coverings are recommended but not required while engaging in outdoor exercise such as walking, hiking, bicycling or running.

The order does not apply to children under 13, and coverings will not be required for those advised by a medical professional not to wear one for health reasons.

Cities within Santa Barbara County will be required to offer masks free of charge to members of the public, and those not in possession of or unable to purchase a face covering may call 211 to be connected with a community group offering supplies.

COVID-19 cases