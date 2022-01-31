The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has extended a health officer order requiring indoor masking for all residents until March amid high COVID-19 transmission levels, a department spokeswoman said Monday.
The current order was set to expire at 5 p.m. following multiple extensions since August, but will now remain in place until 5 p.m. March 1 unless otherwise rescinded or extended.
The extension will maintain current requirements applying to vaccinated and unvaccinated residents for indoor masking in public indoor settings including offices, retail stores, restaurants and bars, theaters, family entertainment centers, conference and event centers, government offices serving the public and K-12 schools, with few exemptions.
Santa Barbara County and the state as a whole appear to be on a downward slope after reaching a peak in cases over the past couple weeks, but overall rates remain high above pre-surge levels.
As of Jan. 27, the county had a case rate of 147 per 100,000 people, down from 180.37 per 100,000 the week prior, and a testing positivity rate of 20.4%, a slight increase from last week's 17.4%, according to county public health data.
Daily COVID cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 1,375 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness over the past three days.
The additional death was of a Lompoc resident between the ages of 50 and 69, and was associated with a congregate care facility, according to county data.
Just over 4,300 cases remain active as of Monday, a decrease of 25% from two weeks ago, county data indicates.
Local COVID-19 hospitalizations are also decreasing, with 108 county residents currently hospitalized for the illness — a 20% decrease from two weeks ago — including 12 in the intensive care unit as of Monday, county data shows.