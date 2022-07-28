Although COVID-19 cases are rising in Santa Barbara County as the highly transmissible BA.5 variant has become the dominant strain, Public Health Department officials are not implementing a mask mandate — at least not yet.

“Given that the local health-care system is stable and well-equipped to care for more severe COVID-19 cases, there is currently no need to implement a mask mandate in Santa Barbara County,” the department said in a statement released Thursday.

However, Public Health officials are urging residents to become fully vaccinated and boosted, even though the BA.5 variant doesn’t seem to care about vaccination status and is even infecting individuals who have already recovered from the disease.

