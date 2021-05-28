Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are continuing their mission to increase vaccination rates through family-targeted school clinics and $870,000 in grant funding for hard-to-reach North County areas.

On Thursday, the county kicked off its second school-based clinic in North County at Mary Buren Elementary in Guadalupe, following a multiday clinic at Righetti High School in Orcutt.

While turnout the first day was relatively low, with 88 individuals receiving the vaccine, Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said such options are exactly what people need.

"Eighty-eight vaccinations in a small community is a huge success, because that’s 88 more people that wouldn’t have had otherwise that convenient, easy place to get vaccinated," Do-Reynoso said Friday. "We are hoping that with additional advertisement and word-of-mouth … we’ll get more youth and their families today."

Mary Buren Principal Maria Gonzalez was pleased to see a slightly higher turnout on the second day from school families as well as community members.

“Some families were questioning if they needed to do an appointment, and we told them walk-ins were welcome," she said.

With convenient clinics offering walk-ups to anyone who desires a vaccine, officials are hoping to see low vaccination rates increase in the North County areas of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and the Cuyama Valley.

According to county vaccination data as of Friday, less than 36% of North County as well as Mid County residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 53.5% in the South County.

To address access disparities, $870,000 in state and county grant funds has recently been allocated to 21 local organizations and advocacy groups for education, outreach and additional clinics, Do-Reynoso said.

One group of funds includes $180,000 provided through the state's Together Towards Health grant for groups including Mixteco Indígena Community Organizing Project, Lompoc Valley Community Health Care and Casa de la Raza to provide boots-on-the-ground outreach to the community.

A state Third Party Administrator grant of $350,000 also will allow Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Herencia Indígena to extend outreach to local youth, homeless individuals and Indigenous populations, with Marian Regional and Lompoc Valley medical centers coordinating to host additional clinics.

Lastly, United Way of Santa Barbara County has supplied a $340,000 grant for 13 nonprofits to support vaccine equity strategies across the county, particularly for Hispanic and Latino residents who have borne the brunt of COVID-19 illness and low vaccine access.

“Vaccine inequity stems from a lack of information and access for a variety of vulnerable populations," said county United Way CEO Steve Ortiz. “We are pleased to support the work of local nonprofits that are trusted and have strong relationships with people in our community who have been most impacted by the virus.”

Since minors ages 12 to 15 became eligible for the vaccine two weeks ago, around 5,400 county residents in that age group have received a dose of the vaccine, including around 1,000 who received theirs at school-based clinics, according to Do-Reynoso.

For parents who are unsure about getting their child vaccinated, officials are trying to spread a simple message: the risks of getting the vaccine are low compared to the risks of remaining susceptible to a potentially dangerous illness.

She urged anyone, including parents, with concerns about the vaccine to discuss them with their primary care doctor or seek out resources from the Public Health Department.

"With the vaccine, you’re accepting the risk of vaccine side effects, which we know unequivocally [are] short and minimal. But without the vaccine, you’re going to have to accept the risk of getting COVID, which we know can be potentially devastating with severe illness, long-term illness and death," she said.

Appointments are available now for upcoming school-based clinics at Carpinteria High School from June 1 to 3, and Santa Ynez Valley High School from June 7 to 8, according to My Turn.

Daily COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. According to county public health data, 49 out of 34,488 total cases remain active.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. According to county public health data, 73 out of 21,315 total cases remain active.