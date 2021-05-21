As the state prepares to lift its yearlong mask mandate on June 15, Santa Barbara County officials are awaiting clarification about the specifics of the "return to normal" and advising as many residents as possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
While the Centers for Disease Control has released new recommendations allowing vaccinated individuals to go mask-free indoors, California is continuing to require masks in public, except for vaccinated individuals in noncrowded outdoor areas, until next month.
At that time, the state's tier system will be retired and businesses will fully reopen, discontinuing the mask requirement for vaccinated individuals except for certain large-scale events. However, how business owners will ensure that unvaccinated people continue to wear masks is unclear.
"It's an uncomfortable time for everyone, because there's so much uncertainty," said Santa Barbara County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, noting that guidelines for masking in workplaces and at schools are still being finalized.
When it comes to upcoming graduation ceremonies, Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said those attending indoor ceremonies will need to present either a vaccination record or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter, while outdoor ceremonies will be required to follow capacity and social distancing requirements.
"The larger schools are having outdoor graduations, but the smaller schools do have indoor ceremonies, and they will be following the private event guidance and outdoor performance guidance," she said.
Schools in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District recently announced a number of in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies, where attendance will be limited to two individuals per graduate.
Despite the unknowns, officials still spoke hopefully about the coming changes in the state as vaccination rates increase and new cases decrease.
"This is the light at the end of the tunnel we have all been waiting for. We are now able to safely engage in a more normal life again," Ansorg said.
Forty-nine percent of the eligible population in Santa Barbara County, which includes residents 12 and older, have been fully vaccinated as of Friday, and 61% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to county data.
Since the CDC authorized vaccines for residents ages 12 to 15 eight days ago, 15% of the age group in Santa Barbara County has received one dose of the vaccine, officials said.
"That is an amazing feat to be celebrating," Do-Reynoso said. "We are excited that 15% have received their first dose and we are excited for more to join this group."
While the overall vaccination rates in the county and the state have dropped this month compared to previous months, the rate did increase recently with the expanded eligibility to younger residents, Do-Reynoso said.
In order to address ongoing disparities in vaccine access in areas like Lompoc and Santa Maria, officials are in the process of securing two grants that will allow for expanded outreach, education and vaccine opportunities in partnership with local nonprofits and health care entities.
More information about the grants will be provided next week, Do-Reynoso said.
As of Friday, 33 to 35% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated in the North and Mid County areas, compared to 50.5% in the South County, according to county data.
To schedule a vaccine appointment via My Turn, visit myturn.ca.gov. Many vaccine locations also are accepting walk-ins, with no appointments necessary.
To view locations and times for mobile clinics in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday, with 54 out of 34,431 total cases still active, according to county public health data.
Fifteen county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday, including three individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 21 out of 11,576 total cases remain active and 156 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, four out of 1,841 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, eight out of 3,826 total cases remain active and 54 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, two out of 1,044 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, two out of 1,298 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.